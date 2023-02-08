City of Saskatoon selects technical advisor for downtown arena

The City of Saskatoon has selected Stantec as the technical advisor for the downtown event and entertainment district.

A city news release said that one of the factors in the decision was the experience Stantec has.

The company partnered with HOK and LMN who “have a wealth of experience in similar projects,” including Rogers Place and Edmonton’s ICE District, the Seattle Convention Centre and the Calgary BMO Centre expansion in Calgary, the city says.

“Stantec has put together a highly experienced team of experts for this project,” director of technical services Dan Willems said.

“When it comes to developing event centres and convention centres, our technical advisors bring international expertise to the project. This, combined with the ability to leverage Saskatoon-specific knowledge through city council, the district advisory group, and local stakeholders and rights holders, gives us confidence we will have a successful project.”

The city also said that a draft of the vision and guiding principles for the district plan will be presented at the February 14th Governance and Priorities Committee meeting.

“The vision for the downtown event and entertainment district will combine the new event centre, a new or updated convention centre and a plan for the larger area, including enhanced public spaces that will be accessible to everyone through the Bus Rapid Transit system,” says Willems.

“The District Plan creates the foundation to support commerce, tourism, services, residential properties, entertainment and more, and is the key component to the future success of the District.”

The main principles for the district plan include reconciliation by honouring Indigenous culture and language, efficient transportation options, sustainability, downtown density and a healthy and safe community.

The city council will be asked to decide on the principles at its March meeting.

The conceptual design of the arena will begin this month, according to the news release.

The city also said it’s continuing to look for funding options that involve little or no additional property tax increases.