City of Saskatoon to require up-to-date browsers for making online payments
Saskatoon residents will be required to use a secure and up-to-date internet browser when making online payments to the city effective May 7.
"The city is updating its online payment system in keeping with the latest standards for secure transactions," according to a news release.
"The update will affect all online payment systems including parking tickets, business licenses, leisure registration, etc."
Compatible browsers include Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari. The city says a browser update may be necessary if it hasn't been updated in some time.
People will also not be able to make payments using old devices or operating systems, for example anything older than Windows 7, Mac OS 10, Android 5 or iPhone 5, as older devices and operating systems do not meet current standards for safe financial transactions.
