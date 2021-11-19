City of Saskatoon warning residents of phone rebate scam
The City of Saskatoon is warning residents of scammers who are hoping to take advantage of unsuspecting Greet Cart program subscribers.
In a news release from the city, it says the scam involves phone calls to residents that appear to be coming from the city.
The person calling claims that they work with the City of Saskatoon and asks residents if they received a rebate check from the Green Cart program, the release said.
The city reminds residents that it will never ask or collect credit cards, bank accounts or any personal information from customers over phone or email.
The city says it typically uses application forms to collect for the green cart program.
Residents are reminded to never give out personal or banking information over the phone, text or email and it’s best practice to block suspicious phone numbers and delete after reporting.
If you’ve become a victim of fraud or would like to report a scam, the city says to call Saskatoon Police Service.
Scammers typically use the information collected to get money or commit identity theft, the city says.
-
Murder charge reduced for two men accused in 2019 Barrie stabbingThree men facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of a Barrie man appeared before a judge Friday, where the charges were reduced for two of them.
-
Calgary kids set to enjoy free sneak peak of ATP's 'In Wonderland'Sunday night, holiday theatre season will kick off with a special performance of Alberta Theatre Projects' In Wonderland.
-
Ottawa police search for a missing 14-year-old boyOttawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, last seen over two weeks ago.
-
Driver critical after crash north of Tiverton, Ont.One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County.
-
Misinformation, negative interactions prompts Sudbury's health unit to close comments on its Facebook pagePublic Health Sudbury & Districts announced Friday it was closing comments on its Facebook page for a trial period.
-
Baby abduction update: Sketches show suspects in Surrey vehicle theftPolice have released sketches showing what they believe the suspects in a child abduction in Surrey, B.C., may look like.
-
Victoria tattoo artist pleads guilty to 4 counts of sexual assaultDavid Samuel Hadden, 36, was arrested on Aug. 19 as police investigated reports of sexual violence against women during tattoo appointments in Victoria.
-
-
RCMP searching for suspect involved in Selkirk robberyRCMP are searching for a suspect following a robbery in Selkirk last weekend.