City of Sault Ste. Marie adds new pickleball courts to West End sports complex
Eight new pickleball courts, washrooms and a water fountain have been added to the Elliot Sports Complex in Sault Ste. Marie.
The Sault's growing pickleball community now has another dedicated place to play.
The City of Sault Ste. Marie unveiled eight new pickleball courts Thursday at the Elliot Sports Complex, to the fanfare of over 50 pickleball players.
"This is really kind of unique in nature, the only other pickleball courts that we have outside right now that are standalone are at Merrifield and they're dual purpose with tennis courts, so this is a true standalone facility for pickleball," said Brent Lamming, the city's director of community.
New washrooms and a water fountain have also been added to the complex, which previously only held a baseball diamond and soccer fields.
The city said the project cost around $60,000.
-
More victims identified in human trafficking investigation: London policeThe London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit has laid 34 additional charges and identified more victims after a lengthy investigation that started in June of 2020.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on FridayAlberta reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities to 3,137.
-
Victoria fundraiser underway to provide socks for homeless this winter"A good pair of socks can be the difference between being warm and being miserable on the streets."
-
Senators name Brady Tkachuk team captainThe Ottawa Senators have named Brady Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history.
-
Kitchener family out $24,000 in alleged pool schemeFall leaves and a large trampoline sit where Nicole Marostega’s family had planned to install their backyard pool.
-
Iconic 'Corner Gas' grain elevator destroyed in early morning fireA grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask. known for its appearances in "Corner Gas" burned to the ground early on Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 'now a preventable disease,' B.C.'s top doctor saysB.C.'s top doctor is calling COVID-19 "a preventable disease," citing effectiveness of vaccines as the reason.
-
Winnipeg needs $29 million to develop, maintain land for future cemetery needs: reportAccording to a city report over the next 24 years, Winnipeg needs to develop roughly 12 acres of land for future demand at city cemeteries.
-
Police searching for inmate who escaped Sask. healing lodgePolice are looking for a man who escaped from a federal correctional facility west of Duck Lake