City of Sault Ste. Marie adds new pickleball courts to West End sports complex

Eight new pickleball courts, washrooms and a water fountain have been added to the Elliot Sports Complex in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Sault's growing pickleball community now has another dedicated place to play.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie unveiled eight new pickleball courts Thursday at the Elliot Sports Complex, to the fanfare of over 50 pickleball players.

"This is really kind of unique in nature, the only other pickleball courts that we have outside right now that are standalone are at Merrifield and they're dual purpose with tennis courts, so this is a true standalone facility for pickleball," said Brent Lamming, the city's director of community.

New washrooms and a water fountain have also been added to the complex, which previously only held a baseball diamond and soccer fields.

The city said the project cost around $60,000.