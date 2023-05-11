City of Thompson under boil water advisory
A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Thompson.
The advisory was put into effect on May 10 and was issued by the Medical Office of Health, Manitoba Health and the Office of Drinking Water, and Manitoba Environment and Climate.
"Routine monitoring of the treated water supply indicates a failure in the filtration treatment process allowing poorly treated water to enter the distribution system," the advisory reads.
While the advisory is in place, people are told that all water for consumption, including washing fruits and vegetables and brushing teeth, should first be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is used.
Water doesn't have to be boiled if it is being used for activities like laundry or washing dishes. Normal tap water can also be used to bathe in as long as it isn't swallowed.
"The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until the water supplied by this water system no longer presents a risk to public health."
More information will be shared with residents when the advisory is lifted.
