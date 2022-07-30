City of Toronto hiking pay for aquatics staff amid lifeguard shortages
The City of Toronto says it is upping aquatics staff wages by an average of 17 per cent as municipalities across the country grapple with lifeguard shortages.
The pay increase comes after the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 79 requested earlier this year that the city review its aquatics staff wages.
A City of Toronto press release says 2,000 existing staff will receive a pay hike while new hires in positions including lifeguards, swim instructors and wading pool attendants will begin at a higher wage.
The release says waterfront lifeguards and swim instructors will see a 19 per cent increase with a new wage of $21.19 per hour, up from $17.80.
It says despite shortage of lifeguards, approximately 90 per cent of Toronto's summer aquatics positions have been filled.
Toronto continues to offer weekend and week-long crash courses in aquatics leadership and officials encourage interested applicants to become certified.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2022.
-
Regina's Bedard and Moose Jaw's Hunt make Canada's World Junior rosterPlayers from two Saskatchewan teams in the Western Hockey League have made Canada's roster for the World Juniors.
-
Edmonton man turns to social media in search of liver donorAn Edmonton man has turned to social media hoping to find a live liver donor.
-
Calgarians recognize and celebrate Alberta’s varied cultural heritageThe artistic director of Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society says sharing Ukrainian culture through dance is important to him — especially on Heritage Day.
-
Michelle Wie West kicks off Shaw Charity Classic week at Canyon MeadowsAn LPGA icon, Michelle Wie West, came to Calgary to deliver a message to girls who have an interest in developing their golf game.
-
Man facing impaired charges in fatal hit-and-run: Toronto policeA man is facing a list of charges, including impaired driving, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight in North York on Saturday.
-
Pickers in Sudbury report 'light' blueberry cropThe blueberry season is in full swing in Sudbury, with many vendors set up along highways and pickers busy in the bush.
-
Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day"Rough Riders to the Roughriders," seemed to be an appropriate theme to celebrate Saskatchewan Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Aug. 1.
-
'It's a reminder of the work we still need to do': celebrating Emancipation DayAugust 1st is Terry Fox Day this year in Manitoba, but people are also celebrating Emancipation Day across the province.
-
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvestRural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.