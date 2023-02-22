City of Vancouver proposes 9.7% property tax hike in revised 2023 draft budget

Homeowners in Vancouver could see their property taxes spike by nearly 10 per cent if the city’s newly revised draft budget gets the green light next month.

The director of finance has proposed a $1.96 billion 2023 Draft Operating Budget in a report that was released to the public Tuesday night.

The budget would be supported by a property tax increase of 9.7 per cent, though individual homeowners could see their tax bills change by larger or smaller amounts depending on how their home's assessed value changed this year.

Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung says the increased cost reflects record inflation and pressure on wages.

While she acknowledges that multiple cities are dealing with the same challenges, Kirby-Yung says her city council is also facing an infrastructure deficit it inherited.

“We are inheriting an empty reserve fund that was depleted during COVID-19, and also an underfunding of the services that residents really value—including public safety,”

The budget includes additional funding for Mayor Ken Sim's campaign promise to hire to hire 100 new police officers and 100 mental health nurses — a promise that cannot be fulfilled as it was pitched. Sim's plan initially involved pairing the officers and nurses in teams, but has since evolved into a much less targeted increase in funding for the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Coastal Health.

"We're always concerned about affordability. We’re also concerned when a budget doesn't reflect the priorities that we heard loud and clear from residents,” Kirby-Yung said. “It's really important that we ensure that investments are made in the areas that matter to residents said matter to them most. That's things like keeping the city clean and safe."

The report will be presented to council next Tuesday, with an official vote slated for March 7.