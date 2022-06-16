City of Victoria to connect Vic West’s E and N Trail with downtown cycle network

The City of Victoria has put out a call for contractors as it looks to finish a project that will connect West Shore commuters to the downtown cycling network.

The plan calls for a redesign of an area in Vic West, near Robert and Springfield streets, where the E and N Trail meets Esquimalt Road.

Railway tracks will stay protected, and there will be a multi-use trail along them, all the way to Catherine Street.

To complete the connection to Downtown Victoria, two protected bike lanes will run along Kimta Street to Tyee Road and the Johnson Street Bridge trail.

The cycling advocacy group Capital Bike says this will enhance the South Island cycling experience.

"It’s very exciting," said Corey Burger, Capital Bike's policy and infrastructure chair.

"It’s the last piece of the E and N here in Victoria to connect, so it will provide a seamless connection from the (Galloping) Goose (Trail), from Pandora and Wharf all the way through on Kimta here, onto the E and N and ultimately to the Westshore," Burger added. "We know that as we build out the trail network and as we connect it, more and more people will show up because they will feel more comfortable."

The bidding process is open for contractors who want to take on the job. The city expects the work could begin next month and wrap up by December.