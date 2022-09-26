City of Waterloo gets high grades in citizen satisfaction
In its first citizen satisfaction survey, the City of Waterloo has received some positive feedback.
According to a press release, 99 per cent of residents say that quality of life in their city is good, while 94 per cent of respondents say they are satisfied with Waterloo as a place to live.
Some 88 per cent of residents polled say they get good value for the taxes they pay.
Through the survey, several areas were outlined as opportunities to improve resident satisfaction, including road maintenance and repair and snow clearance.
“We also know that we can do better in a number of areas and this input will assist council as we develop our next strategic plan. We will focus our energy and resources on priorities that are important to residents,” said Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky in a statement.
The survey was issued in order to help with the strategic planning process until 2022. That plan is scheduled to be released in June.
In the survey, 68 per cent of people said they were satisfied with the way the city is run, while 24 per cent of people said their feelings were neutral.
Fire services, libraries, arts and culture programs, parks and recreation programs and museums all received marks between 90 and 98 per cent.
