City of Waterloo museum could be moving to Carnegie Library
Waterloo’s city museum could soon have a new home in a historic building.
During a meeting on Monday evening, council asked staff to look at how feasible it would be to move it out of Conestoga Mall and into the former Carnegie Library in uptown.
Museum officials said this would allow them to expand services.
The city had been hoping to find a tenant for the historic building but it will take work and money to prepare it.
Early estimates peg the project at more than $4 million.
“Currently the city has an approved budget of approximately $4 million for work at the Carnegie Library. It’s safe to say that based on the preliminary estimates that it’s probably not enough. The full cost of the project will be higher than that,” said staff member, Brad Witzel.
At this time, the historic library is the only site being considered for the relocation of the museum.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
WRPS release data about how often guns were pointed in early 2023Waterloo regional police pointed guns at people nearly three times more in the first three months of the year compared to the last three months of 2022.