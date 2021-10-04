City of Windsor aims to bring back Bright Lights
The City of Windsor intends to reboot Bright Lights at Jackson Park this holiday season.
During Monday’s council meeting, commissioner of community services Ray Mensour said the planning has already begun, but should the lights shine will be dependent on public health regulations.
“At this time we are planning to operate Bright Lights councillor, the planning has begun and given the COVID restrictions allow us to host this type of event which at this point we believe we can, we will certainly in host this year’s version of Bright Lights,” he told councillor Fred Francis when asked whether it would be in the cards this year.
The popular event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, light displays were placed around various city parks and neighbourhoods and a drive-thru Santa Claus parade helped to keep the holiday cheer.
The city will be submitting a plan to the health unit for approval for the 2021 event and will ensure compliance with public health regulations.
-
Pre-season game was so much more to Raptors players and fans after 19 months awayIt might have been just a pre-season game, but to the Toronto Raptors and their fans, Monday night's pre-season opener against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers felt like so much more.
-
Bombers' Kenny Lawler arrested for impaired drivingWinnipeg Blue Bomber Kenny Lawler has been arrested for impaired driving according to the team and has been suspended for the team's next game.
-
Family members of seniors in long-term care want tighter COVID-19 rules for visitorsFamily members of seniors living in long-term care and the BC Care Providers Association are calling for tighter measures when it comes to visitors.
-
Town of Essex defers discussions on mandatory vaccination policyThe Town of Essex has deferred discussions about a mandatory vaccination policy to a later date.
-
Advance Voting kicks off as Calgary mayoral race heats upWith exactly two weeks to go until Calgary's municipal election, advance voting opened up at 37 polling stations across the city.
-
Regina police host walk to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girlsThe Regina Police Service invited the community out to join them on their first Sisters in Spirit walk on Monday.
-
Northern health unit launches homeless campaignA new homelessness anti-stigma campaign that has been launched by the Nipissing District Homelessness and Housing Partnership District (NDHP) is called ‘See the Person.’
-
Regina Catholic School Division announce COVID-19 vaccination policy for staffRegina Catholic Schools will soon require all teachers and staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or regularly provide a negative test result.
-
Billions of Facebook users affected as internet giant experiences long outageInternet behemoth Facebook experienced a massive outage Monday, taking Instagram, Messenger and What'sApp offline with it.