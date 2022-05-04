City of Windsor and CMHA bring back 'Wellness Wednesdays' to encourage getting moving for mental health

The City of Windsor and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) announced the return of their ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ initiative encouraging friends and colleagues to walk and talk during their lunch hour.

The city and CMHA Windsor Essex County branch were joined at Charles Clark Square Wednesday by officials from Windsor police, fire and St. Clair College to support the Downtown Core Partnership’s series.

“CMHA-WECB is pleased to once again join the City of Windsor to launch their Wellness Wednesdays initiative”, CEO Dr. Sonja Grbevski said in a news release. “Physical and mental health go hand in hand, and with spring finally here, there is no better time to lace up your shoes and go for a walk.”

Wellness Wednesdays encourages friends and colleagues to use their lunch break to walk, roll and talk and realize the benefits that come with being outdoors.

It's #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth, and what a great turn out by members of WPS who came out to support the Sole Focus Project awareness campaign! Take A Stand For Mental Health! #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/t9911kTYvA

“We know there is no health without mental health,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “CMHA encourages us all to look after our mental health in the same manner we would our physical health. This year, the theme of Mental Health Month is all about Empathy – the ability to share someone else’s feelings or experiences by reflecting on what it would feel like to be in their situation – stepping into their shoes. This walk is to raise awareness in the community, but also in each of us here today.”

The initiative is supported by St. Clair College, Windsor Police Serivce and Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

Officials from each organization said they are proud to support an initiative that helps to implement better mental health and wellness.

Wellness Wednesdays returns for the first time since 2019 after it was stalled due to the pandemic.