Windsor council is giving the go ahead to two different community improvements in the city’s west side.

The first plan calls for targeted investments and tax incentives to re-develop University Avenue West and Wyandotte Street West.

The investments include improvements to transit routes in hopes of unlocking the economic potential along those streets.

City officials envision a new refreshed look to the area, possibly with a Parisian mix of ground-floor commercial and upper level residential spaces.

Another plan is expected to help with the redevelopment of a brownfield site in the 1200 block of University Avenue West.

The owner, AIPL Canada Holding Inc., is requesting $7,500 to pay for studies meant to determine the feasibility of developing the site, where “The Junction” once stood.

The study will be a structural analysis of character defining elements making up the Barrel Roof Building.

The building is proposed to be reused as a residential amenity space for a 133-unit multiple dwelling proposed on the site.