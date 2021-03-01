The City of Windsor is seeking jurors with an eye for art as the first of two funding round for the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Fund (ACHF) grant program has now opened.

The grant program provides funding to individuals and cultural organizations to “help stimulate creative and economic growth in Windsor.” This year, a total of $87,200 will be awarded, $43,600 in each of the funding rounds.

“Windsor has a proud history of investment in our arts, culture and heritage community,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens. “As we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the ACHF remains a strong tool to help support local artists while keeping us connected in safe ways. The projects funded through this program result in positive stories and experiences for our entire community, growing and developing audiences while fostering a greater appreciation for arts, culture and heritage in Windsor.”

Windsor residents interested in sitting on the jury to help select the winning projects can apply online before noon on March 19. The city is looking for jurors with an “aptitude for business, an eye for art and a commitment to a vibrant cultural community” to service on the ACHF jury.

The City of Windsor will be opening the first of two funding rounds and seeking would-be jurors for the eighth year of the Arts, Culture & Heritage Fund (ACHF) grant program. Learn more here: https://t.co/gPUDJjnLDd #YQG pic.twitter.com/0uI3TxewLf

Since 2014, the ACHF program has awarded $626,800 in funding to 310 arts, culture and heritage projects in Windsor, the city says. The projects help to build a stronger local creative community.

The city says completion of the projects often results in programs and initiatives for the public. Some of the winners in years past have included films, photography collections, novels and exhibitions.

Applications for the ACHF 2021 Round 1 will be accepted starting Monday, March 1 until Friday, March 26 at 3 p.m.

Applications for Round 2 will open on Friday, July 2 until Friday, July 30 at 3 p.m.

Applicants are required to consult with the city’s culture department staff before submitting a project for funding before the application deadline.

There will be consultations conducted through the phone or email to help ensure applicants and their projects are in line with the eligibility requirements. Those interested in submitting a project idea should email culturalaffairs@citywindsor.ca for a consultation.

The city is also hosting a Zoom public information session to assist ACHF applicants on Wednesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. where guidelines, priorities and objectives will be reviewed.

Further details on the program and application process are available on the City of Windsor website.