City of Windsor ends declaration of municipal emergency put in place two years ago

The City of Windsor has ended the declaration of municipal emergency put in place at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

A news release issued Monday said Mayor Drew Dilkens made the decision to lift the declaration in consultation with city administration and public health officials.

“As public health guidance continues to shift, and the federal and provincial governments lift restrictions, it is evident that the pressures that called for the declaration of an emergency locally have eased, and the declaration can safely be ended,” Dilkens said.

Officials say the city will continue to adhere to and promote any health and safety regulations in order to protect employees and the public.

“I’ve been so proud of the leadership our city staff have shown throughout the pandemic,” said chief administrative officer Jason Reynar. “Through getting vaccinated, working in re-assigned roles and keeping our facilities safe and clean, they’ve shown incredible resilience. And I know that while we will all welcome this latest sign that things are improving, we will also stay focused on keeping our residents and staff safe.”

Health officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and local healthcare capacity and the city says it will be prepared if it is necessary to consider alternative steps in the future.

“Throughout the pandemic, our Community Control Group has worked tirelessly to respond to the rapidly changing circumstances,” says Steve Laforet, fire chief and community emergency management Coordinator. “As pressures ease, we will now focus our efforts on recovery and lessons learned.”