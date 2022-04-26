City of Windsor expropriates final acre of land for future EV battery plant

The City of Windsor is expropriating the final acre of land needed for the $5 billion battery plant on the east end.

The Banwell Road parcel and home is currently owned by Jayesh and Nivedita Bhatt.

But council approved the expropriation during Monday night’s meeting.

In a letter to the city, the couple said they are “saddened” to leave their 5,000 sq-ft home.

The couple does take comfort knowing their land will be used for a substantial economic benefit for the region.

But they are concerned about what they will get in return, and also re-entering the housing market.

“The process will unfold, the homeowner will be made whole based on the value of the home,” mayor Drew Dilkens said. “It’s not the action we want to take, we do it vey sparingly, but in this particular case it was identified as a very necessary and this action had to happen on a very tight timeline to have this factory built."

The Bhatts are asking for the city to allow as much occupancy time as possible so they can find alternate housing.