City of Windsor hands control back over to BIAs

The City of Windsor has officially handed power back over to area business improvement associations (BIA) after council approved a new set of bylaws to govern the nine groups.

It comes nearly two months after council voted to takeover the boards of all BIAs.

“As of right now the BIA boards that were elected in the BIAs are back in business as the board of each individual BIA,” said acting Windsor CAO Onorio Colucci.

The move was made, said Colucci, to create uniform governance models, determine how elections should be held and create consistency around record-keeping and budgets.

Over the past few months, city staff in consultation with the BIAs, drafted new bylaws that after Monday’s special meeting and vote of council are now adopted across all associations.

“They passed all the rules and regulations that are required to run the BIAs,” said Colucci, who noted council, which was acting as the board for all BIAs, did approve financial decisions so the BIAs could move ahead with necessary spending.

Each individual board was freshly elected just before the city takeover and will now be installed.

“While respecting the decision of council, it was a heavy-handed measure that we took to arrive ultimately in my opinion at a good place,” said Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie after Monday’s meeting.

McKenzie said he’d like to see steps taken to review processes to improve accountability and transparency, as well as relationships between city hall and the BIAs.

”Respecting the decisions of council, we landed in a good place and I think that things have the opportunity to improve and further improve as me move forward, in terms of that relationship between the business improvement associations and the City of Windsor,” said McKenzie.