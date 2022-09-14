City of Windsor hosts job fair for variety of positions

Job seekers are getting a chance to apply for positions with 75 different employers at a job fair on Wednesday.

The City of Windsor is hosting the event at 400 City Hall Square in suite 101 - the Employment Resource Centre from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The following positions are available:

- Apprentice Mold Maker

- Senior Mold Maker

- Millwright

- Sales Account Manager

- Tool Room Leader

- Castor

- Administrative Assistant

- Material Handler

- Automation Designer

- Fixture Designer

- Senior Controls Technician

- CNC Operator

- CMM Operator

- Ready Mix Concrete Driver

- Machine Operator

- Program Manager

- RFQ Coordinator

- Team Member - Crew

- Hiring Hairstylists

- Aestheticians

- Sales Account Manager - Fixture Division

- Automation Estimator

- Production Associate

- Plastic Injection Operator

- Welder

- General Labourers

- Dietary Aide

- Personal Support Worker

- Wine Technician

- Bookkeeper

- Administrative Support

- Jr. HVAC Estimator

- Jr. Mechanical Engineer - HVAC

- 313A Refrigeration Mechanic

- 313A Refrigeration Apprentice

- Electrical Technician

- Cabinet Maker

- Maintenance Supervisor

- Accounts Receivable Clerk

- Pipe Designer

- Project Coordinator

Employment and Training Services (ETS) hosts a #JobFair, September 14, 10am to 3pm at 400 City Hall Square E. Resumes accepted for many current full-time positions. Employers not on site. Call 519-977-6444 ext. 5520 or learn more here: https://t.co/y9L6q1FNzp #YQG #WorkWindsor pic.twitter.com/AidjreBB69

Diane Quinn, Manager of Employment and Training Initiatives, tells AM800 there are over 125 available positions and 75 employers that the city is assisting with their recruitment needs.

Anyone who is unable to attend on Wednesday, can call at 519-977-6444 ext. 5520 or email ETS@citywindsor.ca.http://ETS@citywindsor.ca