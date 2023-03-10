City of Windsor in good shape so far dealing with the winter season’s storms

As predicted, the snow storm arrived Friday morning — but it wasn't as intense as forecasted.

The good news is the City of Windsor got an early jump on treating surfaces to help limit icy build-up.

So far, this winter season been well below-average in terms of snowfall accumulations.

Salt stores are high and budgetary resources are available — and not a concern.

In addition, with less than two weeks left in the season, the city is in good shape to deal with any late season or early spring storms. Astronomical Spring begins on Mar. 20 and ends on June 21.

"So winter control, it is fairly costly but this year because it is a very mild winter, our budget has been pretty healthy and we've been maintaining, again - a very consistent in terms of treatment,” Phong Nguy, manager of operations at the City of Windsor’s Public Works department, said.

“So, our budget and salt consumption is very healthy."

For more information about snow removal protocols and municipal regulations for residents visit the City of Windsor website.