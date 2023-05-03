City of Windsor is back with Wellness Wednesdays to promote mental wellness

‘Wellness Wednesdays’ are back in the City of Windsor.

It's a partnership with Canadian Mental Health Association, with support from Caesars Windsor, University of Windsor, Windsor fire and police services, Windsor Public Library and other organizations in the community.

Wednesday’s kickoff at Charles Clark Square encourages everyone to take a healthy fitness break everyday.

In addition, on every Wednesday in the month of May, the public is invited to join in on a weekly one-km fitness walk.

One in five Canadians will experience at least one occurrence of mental illness in their lifetime. However, staying physically active, eating well and getting enough rest can help combat its effects.

City of Windsor Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino is happy to continue the tradition in the hope of inspiring more people to adopt and promote a healthy lifestyle approach to mental and physical wellness.

"We see that there is a direct correlation between being physically fit and being mentally fit and the two work together,” said Agostino

“And it's important for us, as employers at the City of Windsor, for citizens, for parents, for kids, for everybody to get out there and just and start getting physically active again."

With any exercise routine, everyone should consult a physician before starting a program to ensure suitability as it pertains their health status and future objectives.