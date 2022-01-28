City of Windsor mails out interim tax bills, help available for local businesses

The City of Windsor has mailed out the 2022 interim property tax bills and is also offering a one-time deferral to businesses impacted by recent closures.

Windsor’s city council approved a one-time deferral of February’s 2022 tax payment for those businesses in response to a suggestion from the local Chamber of Commerce.

The referral will offer small businesses additional time to apply for financial assistance offered by the province. The city says enrollment in the program is not automatic, and property owners must submit an application by Feb. 10.

The city says if you have yet to receive your tax bill by Feb. 1, or have questions regarding the amount to call 311 or email propertytax@citywindsor.ca.

As per previous years, the interim bill amount is approved at 50 per cent of the property taxes paid in 2021.

Changes from Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) assessment updates are also reflected on the tax bill. An adjustment on the bill titled “2022 Interim Tax Cap Adjustment” shows any adjustments needed to meet the 50 per cent limitation. Changes from the Final 2022 Municipal/Education Tax Rates will be reflected on the final 2022 tax bill which is mailed out in June, the city says.

Due Dates:

Payment must be received by the city before or on Feb. 16, March. 16, and April 13 for regular tax payments.

The City also offers three pre-authorized payment plans (PAP). Due dates for each of the PAP plans are as follows:

Installment Date Plan: February 16, March 16, April 13, 2022

Mid-Month Plan: February 15, March 15, April 19, May 16 and June 15, 2022

End-of-Month Plan: February 28, March 31, April 29, May 31 and June 30, 2022

Enrollment in a PAP can be completed at any time before the withdrawal date. Forms are available on the city website.

Payment Methods:

At an approved bank, credit union or trust company

By telephone or online banking

By mail (cheques only)

With your mortgage payments at your financial institution

At the 350 City Hall Square West drop-off box – 1st floor (cheques only) – subject to facility closures

If your property taxes are paid by a mortgage or financial institution, you will receive a tax bill for your records. No action otherwise is required.

The city also has financing options for homeowners who are having trouble keeping up with their property tax payments.

Tax Repayment Program: available to all property owners

Tax Relief Program: available to single-family residential property owners that meet the eligibility criteria (application deadline: February 28, 2022)

For more information on paying your property taxes and options available, visit the City of Windsor website.