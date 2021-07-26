City of Windsor offers special pick-up for flood damaged items

The City of Windsor is making special pick-up available to those who experienced flooding after Saturday’s storm.

Anyone who sustained basement flooding after the heavy rainfall is asked to call 311 (alternate 519-255-2489) if they need help getting damaged items to the landfill.

The city says pick-up is only available to residents who are not going through insurance as insurance providers coordinate pick-up for their clients.

Residents looking for special collection must call 311 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Items being picked-up must be ready at the curb at the time of booking, the city says.

Collection will take place this week between Wednesday and Friday.

The city is reminding residents of its basement flooding subsidy program as this is the second time this month heavy rain has resulted in basement flooding.

The City of Windsor website also offers information on safeguarding your home against future flooding.