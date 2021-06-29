City of Windsor opens temporary cooling centre

The City of Windsor has opened a temporary cooling centre at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre for residents unable to find relief from the heat at home.

City staff will be on site to assist those attending the location at 401 Pitt St. W.

Tables and chairs will be set up to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.

Advance COVID related screening of all visitors will be in effect upon entry, and masks are mandatory for all attendees.

In an effort to ensure physical distancing can be adhered to, it is asked that residents attend this site only if they have no other options.

Attendees are welcome to bring food or reading materials, as none are currently available on site.

The centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is scheduled to remain open daily until the heat warning is lifted.

There is also the option to use one of the eight city splash pads or Sandpoint beach to cool off.

As an additional reminder, the H4 (Housing, Homelessness Help Hub) day program at Windsor Water World remains open and available for individuals in our community who are experiencing homelessness.

This location, while providing shelter from the heat, also allows for more physical distancing within our shelter system. The program is open, with capacity limits, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.