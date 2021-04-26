City of Windsor pausing Steetcar No. 351 riverfront project plans

The city is pushing pause on plans to place the historic Streetcar 351 at the riverfront after choosing not to defend against an appeal regarding the height of the streetcar enclosure.

“We’ll go back, certainly amend the zoning bylaw to be riverfront specific in terms of our riverfront from the Ambassador Bridge to Hiram Walker,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens. “That would allow future developments to happen on that site, subject to council approval and community input in a way that would be easier for everyone moving forward.”

The proposed structure, approved by council in 2018, would have been at least two metres above the crown of Riverside Drive.

The city’s committee of adjustment later approved the height variance, the bsis of Windsor resident Mike Cardinal’s appeal.

Cardinal is pleased the city is stepping back, he hopes the city will move the streetcar elsewhere, and bring in something different for the Celestial Beacon site.

Assumption Church has applied to have the church and Assumption Park recognized as a national historic site.

Co-appellant Paul Mullins says the local Indigenous community hopes to be engaged about the future use of these Huron Mission lands.

“To have an indigenous development of some kind on this site is something the parish would welcome, and that the Indigenous are anxious to be able to engage in discussions for,” he says.