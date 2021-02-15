With a sweeping storm moving across southern Ontario, city of Windsor officials are bracing for impact.

"Calling for a significant snowfall for Monday evening into Tuesday morning which we are getting ready to address with our crews,” says the city’s executive director of operations, Dwayne Dawson.

Dawson says city plows will focus on main routes overnight and on Tuesday.

“The EC row expressway, all of our arteries and collectors and obviously our bus routes as well, we'll work on those overnight and into the morning hours.”

From Tuesday through Thursday, residents are encouraged to park in a driveway or in a municipal parking lot for free, instead of on the street.

"It will assist our guys in clearing the snow curb to curb which will only benefit the residents later to have a wider service for their access," says Dawson.

Dawson says plow crews will start clearing through residential areas late Tuesday morning.

“To hit the residential streets tomorrow morning at ten am pending the end of the winter event. So construction equipment will go into the streets with our graders, and loaders, back hoes to help start clearing those,” says Dawson.

As for residents, they tell CTV News, they're ready for what Mother Nature has in store.

"It's winter time. Got to keep the driveway clean,” says Adam Rideout Arkell

”I just came back from a walk so while I was out here I decided I might as well shovel my sidewalks,” says Grace De Verteuil.

The city says full residential clean-up usually takes between 24 and 36 hours.

It's also reminding property owners to clear their sidewalks within 12 hours for residential homes and four hours for commercial properties.

"Please have some patience, you do have 12 hours to clear your sidewalks. Understand that our trucks have a tough job to do and they are trying to control the snow as much as possible,” says Dawson. “So please have some patience with our drivers and we’ll get through this event together.”

Drivers are asked to use caution on the roads, especially at intersections due to the slippery conditions. The city also asks drivers to give snow plows extra space and to be patient when driving behind them.