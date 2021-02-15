With heavy snowfall on the way, the City of Windsor has opted to make municipal parking lots free for a few days to help with snow plow efforts.

The city will allow for free parking in municipal lots Tuesday through Thursday to help assist with getting vehicles off the roads and allow for plow crews to better clear the streets as “quickly and efficiently as possible.”

“Should the heavy snow arrive, residents are encouraged to remove all vehicles from street parking and park in their driveway or a nearby municipal lot starting Tuesday,” a news release from the city says.

Environment Canada predicts most of the snow will fall between Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday, so the city says plows are busy keeping the main routes clear now and expect to continue that during the day Tuesday.

Contracted equipment has been scheduled to move into residential areas late Tuesday morning and the city says city and Coco plow trucks will join once the main areas are finished.

The city says full residential clean-ups usually take between 24 and 36 hours.

Residential and commercial property owners are also asked to clear their sidewalks, within 12 hours for residents and four for commercial properties. The city reminds residents they are prohibited from shoveling snow into the streets while clearing sidewalks and driveways as it creates hazards for motorists.

Drivers are asked to use caution on the roads, especially at intersections due to the slippery conditions. The city also asks drivers to give snow plows extra space and to be patient when driving behind them.