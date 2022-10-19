City of Windsor prepares to light up the city
The City of Windsor is preparing to bring holiday cheer and light up the city by starting the first phase of equipment installations for Bright Lights.
The city has started with fencing off the north end of Jackson Park along Tecumseh Road East and is losing the service road north of the sunken garden.
Access to all other paths and park areas are available during these initial phases.
In an effort to maximize the availability of the park during set-up, the city says installations and closures will take place in phases. The next phase should begin in the next two to three weeks.
The city is promising this year’s display will be “the best yet” with local vendors and festive holiday entertainment.
Bright Lights Windsor runs from Dec. 2 to Jan 8, 2023.
-
Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal electionsDave Meslin is a serial ideas guy.
-
-
Manitoba First Nation calling for a stronger role in water governanceOne Manitoba First Nation is taking steps to protect its traditional lands and calling for a stronger role for First Nations when it comes to water governance.
-
Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incidentPolice are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.
-
'It’s a whole industry in the making': Researchers working to turn greenhouse gas into undersea rockNew research shows carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere could turn to rock in 25 years if injected into the ocean floor off Vancouver Island.
-
Mayoral candidate vows to build at-grade boulevard in place of Gardiner East ExpresswayMayoral hopeful Gil Penalosa wants to cancel the “wasteful” rebuild of the Gardiner East Expressway and instead replace the elevated highway with an at-grade boulevard.
-
Sask. Cancer Agency gets new presidentThe Saskatchewan Cancer Agency has announced that Deb Bulych has taken over at their new president and CEO.
-
Teenage boy arrested as part of ongoing Toronto taxi scam investigationA 14-year-old boy has been arrested in part of an ongoing taxi scam investigation in which unsuspected victims are approached for help on the streets of Toronto.
-
Perth County OPP investigating after man impersonates police officerOPP in Perth County are warning the public after a man allegedly impersonated a police officer and conducted a traffic stop in the Municipality of North Perth over the weekend.