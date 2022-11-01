City of Windsor program for Remembrance Day 2022

The City of Windsor is partnering with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee (WVMSC), local military representatives, Windsor Police Service and others for a meaningful Remembrance Day program.

“On November 11, as we should every day, we remember those who volunteered, sacrificed, served, fought and died for our freedom. We will never forget them. This year, we welcome everyone to gather together to remember,” said Paul Lauzon, President, Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee.

Window Decals and City Hall Illumination: As part of the City’s commemoration initiatives, large window decals honouring Remembrance Day with images from the Canadian War Museum have been installed on the main floor of City Hall at 350 City Hall Square West. From November 1 to 14, City Hall will also be illuminated in red each night in honour of our veterans.

South Walkerville Great War Street Sign Walking Tour: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. This tour will focus on the First World War as we will reflect on the street names that are memorialized after battles where many of our local fallen soldiers gave their greatest sacrifice for our country. $5.50 per person. Advanced ticket purchase is required. Contact Museum Windsor at 519-253-1812, or visit MuseumWindsor.ca to learn more.

We Remember Their Stories: Nov. 1 to 10, previously recorded videos will be shared online, highlighting local veterans reflecting on their service, stories, and comrades. Many of these videos were produced through the Veterans Memories Project created by the Windsor Historical Society. The recordings will be shared via the City of Windsor’s Facebook page and Mayor Dilkens’ Facebook page.

Remembrance Day Virtual Conversations: November 9 and 10, two virtual roundtable discussions (recorded in 2020 and 2021 under pandemic restrictions) will be rebroadcast on social media. In these memorable conversations, Mayor Dilkens sits down with a group of local veterans, officers and military family members to reflect on the contributions of veterans, their stories, the impact of a life of service on families and loved ones, and the importance of Remembrance Day. The recordings will be shared via the City of Windsor’s Facebook page and Mayor Dilkens’ Facebook page.

Official Remembrance Day Service: Windsor’s Remembrance Day service will take place on Friday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. Representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, pre-registered wreath bearers, government officials, local elementary school children, and members of the public will attend the cenotaph in Windsor’s City Hall Square for an outdoor service. For those uncomfortable with an in-person gathering but wishing to participate in the commemoration, the service will be broadcast live on YourTV and via Facebook Live on the City of Windsor’s Facebook page.

Organizations and individuals wishing to lay a wreath this year must pre-register with Ms. Bonnie Burian, Secretary of the WVMSC, at 519-973-4057 by phone or at bburian@cogeco.ca by email. Please note that you may be requested to lay your wreath personally on site after 1:00 p.m. on November 11.

Veterans Banner Project: Everyone is encouraged to visit the Olde Riverside section of Wyandotte Street where street banners are hanging until November 2023 showing the names, dates, and other commemorative information about some of the incredible veterans with connections to our community. This project, installed and unveiled in September of this year, is led by Marty Flanagan and is a partnership between the Olde Riverside Town Centre BIA, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255, and ENWIN. These banners help to show our support and respect for our veterans and their loved ones.