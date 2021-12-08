City of Windsor proposes $29 million toward Adie Knox revamp project

The City of Windsor has submitted an application for $13.7 million of federal funding to be used toward upgrades to the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.

The Canadian government launched a new Green and Inclusive Community Building Fund which is focused on supporting underserved communities. The city applied for the grant which would be combined with up to $29 million in the proposed 2022 City budget for the complex, helping to fund the estimated $42 million overall project.

“We are honoured to be working with residents on the creation of a creative, innovative and reimagined Adie Knox Herman to be used by the community for years to come,” Jen Knights, executive director for recreation and culture, said in a news release.

The city’s Recreation Master Plan identified a vision to transform Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex into a community hub. The plan includes offering a central access point for a range of health and asocial services as well as cultural, recreation and green spaces to enhance community life.

The city says the vision will be driven by community consultation and could include aa full sized gym, program rooms, family gathering areas, walking paths, splash pad, art room and more.

“This is a generational investment to transform Adie Knox into a community centre for families, newcomers, seniors, students and residents,” Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante said. “We have been calling for over-investment in our neighbourhood for years, and this unprecedented investment answers that call. I am excited to continue engaging and working with residents to see this community centre built.”

Today, @FabioCostante & I provided details on how #Budget2022 will invest in recreation & culture across the City. We shared our plan to contribute up to $29M to the Federal Government’s Green & Inclusive Community Building Fund to ensure we can build a reimagined Adie Knox. pic.twitter.com/2QuVO8dkap

A Public Information Centre (PIC) on Adie Knox, including public Zoom sessions and a community survey was launched in September. The results to date include:

22 people participated in Zoom sessions, with the link available after the sessions for residents to watch at their leisure.

339 respondents completed the splash pad survey.

314 respondents completed the playground survey.

736 respondents completed the facility survey.

The city says the design for Adie Knox’s new playground and splash pad has been finalized and will be going out to tender soon with work slated for 2022.

The City of Windsor’s long-term capital plan aims to invest $1.7 billion in public infrastructure to “raise the quality of life for residents over the next decade.” This includes about $170 million for parks, recreation and culture.

“Council is committed to driving economic growth with strategic, smart investments that raise the standard of living for residents and attract new investors to our community,” mayor Drew Dilkens said. “That is why our proposed capital budget will invest $29 million over the next 10 years to redevelop and modernize Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex to better meet the diverse recreation needs of growing community.”

Recreation and Culture investment highlights include: