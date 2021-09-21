City of Windsor releases tips to prevent flooding ahead of forecasted rain

With a rainy week ahead, the City of Windsor is reminding residents of ways they can take action to reduce the risk of flooding in their homes.

The city says individual homeowners can make sure their downspouts are disconnected from the municipal system so storm water is deposited on lawns or in rain gardens which reduces the amount of water in the sewers, preventing back-up.

Another measure is ensuring the grading around the foundation is sloped away from the exterior walls. This will help to keep water further from your home where it can pool and naturally drain when the rain ends.

The city also recommends ensuring your eaves troughs are clear of leaves and debris so the water doesn’t fall over the edge down to your foundation.

Checking your sump pump to ensure its working properly and ensuring catch basins are clear of leaves and debris will also help to prevent flooding.

The city also provides eel service on blocked sewer laterals, sometimes referred to as “eeling” through an acceptable clean-out up to three times in any 24-month period. After that, the sewer will lateral will no longer be provided service until its replaced. To request this service, call 311.

In addition to these measures, the city offers the Basement Flooding Protection Subsidy Program to owners of residential dwellings (single-family and duplex homes), a financial subsidy of up to $2,800 to install a sump pump with sump pump overflow and/or backwater valve(s) and/or disconnect foundation drains from the floor drain.

More information is available on the City of Windsor’s flooding page.