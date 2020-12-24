The City of Windsor has confirmed 10 residents at Huron Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared Sunday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the city says a resident tested positive through continued mandated testing in the Poplar memory unit. Further testing in that unit identified nine additional residents as being COVID-19 positive.

“We are closely monitoring for symptoms and signs of COVID 19. To date, no one has developed severe symptoms,” Dr. Tim O'Callahan, medical director at Huron Lodge said. “I have personally assessed each affected resident daily. We will continue to provide frequent clinical reassessment and medical support as required, according to each resident's condition and goals of care.”

To date, no staff at the residence have tested positive for the virus, the city says.

According to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit website, an outbreak was declared at the home on Dec. 20, and as of Thursday, 15 residents have tested positive for the virus.

Jelena Payne, commissioner of community development and health services said after receiving the positive result the home immediately implemented outbreak protocols which included “aggressive infection prevention” and control measures as well as further testing.

“We continue to adhere to our legislated responsibilities under the Long-Term Care Homes Act and direction by Public Health authorities,” Payne said. “We recognize that this is a difficult situation for residents, families and staff at Huron Lodge. The health, safety and wellbeing of the residents is and always will be the number one priority.”

Huron Lodge administrator Alina Sirbu said the team at the home “stands together, stronger than ever.”

“All departments, all disciplines, all staff are here and will continue to be here throughout the holiday season and beyond,” Sirbu said. “The last 10 months are proof of our dedication to you and your loved ones – we thank you for your confidence.”

The city says staff at Huron Lodge are committed to communicating with families as information becomes available.

There are currently 14 long term care and retirement homes with outbreaks in Windsor-Essex