City of Windsor seeking artifacts and photos highlighting legacy of Hiram Walker

Happen to have any prohibition-era relics, artifacts or photos in your collection? The City of Windsor wants to hear from you.

Museum Windsor and Mayor Drew Dilkens have launched a public call for important historical artifacts connected to Hiram Walker, the Walker legacy, Canadian Club, Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. and anything connected to the local history of rum-running.

“If folks have items they’re not sure what to do with, where to donate, or even whether or not there’s value in the stories these artifacts have to tell, I’d ask them to come forward as part of this public call. Museum Windsor and its archives is the absolute right place where these pieces of history will be not only safe, but celebrated. This is a chance for everyone to help write Windsor’s story together,” Dilkens said.

Museum Windsor is planning a temporary exhibition titled ‘Windsor’s Prohibition History’ for the summer of 2024.

Residents are asked to search basements, attics, storage areas, and family treasure troves for memorabilia relating to:

Windsor’s Prohibition era (1920s to 1930s)

Hiram Walker

Walker family

Canadian Club

Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. Distillery / J.P. Wiser’s Distillery

Local breweries and distilleries

Equipment used in the production of alcohol

Rum running

Local gangsters (e.g. The Purple Gang)

Meanwhile, the city is days away from a two-day festival celebrating Hiram Walker’s 206th Birthday.

The celebration includes the unveiling of the commemorative bronze statue of Walker, the grand opening of the new and permanent Coach House Exhibition tracing the history of the Walker family and legacy in Walkerville, a memorial gathering at the graves of Edward and Mary Walker, the Walkerville Art Walk, and a Roaring 20s fundraiser dinner at Willistead Manor.

For those who do find some artifacts to share, contact Museum Windsor at 519-253-1812 by phone or wmuseum@citywindsor.ca by email for a donation appointment. Loan of items is also accepted. In the case of a loan, Museum Windsor staff will take down resident information about the items and contact them closer to the exhibition date.