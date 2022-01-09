City of Windsor seeks feedback on Main Streets Community Improvement Plan amendments

The City of Windsor is hosting virtual information sessions to discuss changes to the Main Streets Community Improvement Plan and hear thoughts from the community.

Windsor city council approved the Building Façade Improvement Program and Urban Design Guidelines for Main Streets Community Improvement plan in 2018. The program builds on investment in local infrastructure such as road and streetscape projects.

The program aims to encourage building improvements along traditional main streets by offering a building façade grant.

The city says many building owners have taken advantage of the program since it was approved. Many have upgraded their storefronts and buildings throughout Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) including Ford City, Olde Riverside, Wyandotte, Ottaway Street and Pillette Village.

The city’s planning and building department will host a virtual public information centre to discuss amendments to the plan and listen to thoughts from the community on:

Expanding the existing program to other main street areas and property within the area of existing BIAs (and main streets) where improvements would help strengthen and support the main street

Change the existing Community Improvement Plan to include more programs that would encourage the redevelopment of vacant or underutilized buildings and property

The information centre will be hosted at two available times on Jan. 12 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can join the zoom meeting and/or take part in an online survey.