City of Windsor seeks volunteers for a number of agencies, boards, and committees
The City of Windsor is in search of driven volunteers looking to add their voice to the community with positions on many of its agencies, boards and committees (ABCs).
The city has opened up applications for volunteer board members and will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 18.
“Members of ABCs serve a crucial role in our community by sharing the benefit of their experience and expertise throughout their four-year term,” a news release from the city says.
Applications are being accepted for the following:
Standing Committee
Development and Heritage Standing Committee
- Three citizens to deal with Planning Act matters only
- Five citizens to deal with Heritage Act matters only
The Development and Heritage Standing Committee meets the first Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Meeting dates and times were previously approved by Council.
Agencies, Boards and Commissions
- Committee of Adjustment
- Property Standards Committee
- Roseland Golf and Curling Club Board of Directors
- Windsor Accessibility Advisory Committee
- Windsor Licensing Commission
- Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation
- Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation
- Windsor Police Services Board
- Windsor Public Library Board
- Windsor Utilities Commission
- YQG Board of Directors
Applications will be opened until Friday, Nov. 18. Those interested can apply online or get a printed copy from the main lobby of City Hall.