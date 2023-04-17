City of Windsor sport fields and diamonds will open in the first week of May

Windsor’s sport fields and baseball diamonds are being prepped for an official opening in the first week of May.

City crews are trying to get the baseball diamonds open on Saturday, May 6. All other activities will open Saturday, May 13.

The city asks that users refrain from using the fields and diamonds until that time as the turf needs time to mature. Residents could be fined for using the fields when they are closed.

"At the beginning of the season it can hard when people are anxious to get out,” said, Jennifer Knights, the executive director of recreation and culture for the City of Windsor.

“A diamond or field may look ready for play but we really do look at the longevity of the season and the field and make sure that the safety component is paramount - and ensure that all those things are in place before the fields open officially for the summer."

Baseball, softball and soccer leagues of various types will use the city amenity for the next several months. Tens of thousands of local residents use the fields for organized and social recreational activities throughout the year.

For more information about city parks visit the City of Windsor’s website.