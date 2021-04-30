City of Windsor staff members redeployed to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

The City of Windsor has redeployed 259 staff members to help with the region’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The city has been working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Windsor Regional Hospital to operate a vaccination call centre as well as two mass vaccination sites.

“From helping direct people through the process at vaccination sites, to taking calls, to supervising activities, our redeployed City staff are doing whatever is needed to help get vaccines in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “I think it’s important we recognize their efforts in what is our community’s number one priority.”

The redeployed staff came mostly from recreation, but also engineering, 311/211 contact centre, human resources, Transit Windsor and others.

The city says the vaccination call centre handles an average of 1,100 calls per day while an average of 700 people are being vaccinated at the WFCU centre every day and 352 at the Windsor Hall clinic.

The city also notes redeployments mostly depend on provincially mandated orders to close facilities and there is no set timeline. Once facilities are able to reopen the process of returning staff to their usual positions will start, leading to the gradual reopening of community centres, libraries and other municipal services.