City of Windsor staff are again redeploying to help the community as Windsor-Essex copes with the impacts of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says this is a community that stands together and supports each other in tough times and he is seeing this play out on a daily basis across the city.

“I want to thank all of those who are working through this holiday season to ensure that our front-line service delivery partners have the resources that they need to continue to function and provide quality public services as all organizations cope with the continuing impacts of this second wave,” said Dilkens.

External redeployments have been arranged to support local service delivery partners and relieve administrative burdens to allow trained, expert staff to focus more on core priorities, public health, client care, and service delivery.

These deployments include:

assisting the Salvation Army and Downtown Mission with logistical support;

enhanced staff screening and non-medical administrative work at Huron Lodge; and

supporting the Windsor Essex County Health Unit through expanded front-line contact centre services.

Internal redeployments have also taken place, to increase the frequency of cleaning and screening at City of Windsor facilities and workplaces where employees continue to operate, as part of ongoing public administration and service delivery that is not otherwise possible to be done off-site.