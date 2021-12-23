City of Windsor staff to help at mass vaccination centre

The City of Windsor has shifted some staff members from their municipal duties to help out at the mass vaccination centre in Devonshire Mall.

The health unit confirms about 80 staff members are assisting at the clinic.

Mayor Drew Dilkens tells AM800 News they are calling back some seasonal staff to see if they can assist as well at the mass vaccination centre.

The centre, as well as area pharmacies and pop-up clinics, are busy.

The health unit says they are vaccinating about 3,000 people a day.

A second mass vaccination clinic is opening at Leamington's Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre on Jan. 5, 2022.

And there are plans to open a third site in west Windsor in early January.