The Salvation Army and the the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families are getting some financial assistance from the city for their work supporting vulnerable persons during the pandemic.

In partnership with the city, the two shelter support agencies are receiving $700,000 for their work housing and caring for vulnerable people during the challenging public health conditions caused by COVID-19.

The Salvation Army has housed an additional 25 shelter guests while adhering to public health guidelines for intakes, according to a city news release.

“The Salvation Army staff and volunteers at the Centre of Hope have been tremendous during this entire pandemic,” says Major Danny Pinksen, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Windsor Community Services. “Staff have willingly accepted additional responsibilities and assignments in real time when asked. The staff have forged an incredible team spirit exhibiting increasing adaptability and commitment. They are the real heroes in the centre’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Welcome Centre has been working before and throughout the pandemic to put its guests on a pathway to permanent housing for women experiencing homelessness or facing crisis situations.

“To keep up with the increased IRC demand we shifted some shelter staff to help out the community, even though it meant stretching our resources at the women’s shelter locations,” says Lady Laforet, the Executive Director at The Welcome Center. “We are 100 per cent focused on getting women and families out of shelter and back into the community because we all know that’s where they belong.”

During the pandemic, which has been ongoing for more than one year, the city has supported these agencies with $743,725 in funds, through the Social Services Relief Fund, towards COVID-19 response within the shelter system.

“I’m proud of the work that city administration has done, in partnership with The Salvation Army and The Welcome Centre has done to support the most vulnerable residents in our City during the global pandemic,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “They are frontline workers, providing direct social services and support and help provide a sense of dignity and kindness to those experiencing homelessness in Windsor.”