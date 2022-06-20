City of Windsor to continue goal of planting more than 2,000 trees this year

According to a recent study, Windsor has increased its tree canopy cover to around 19 per cent, with plans to grow as the city hopes to plant more than 2,000 trees this year.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison offered an update on tree planting and the development of the city’s urban canopy on Monday.

Since 2020, the city has invested $4.3 million toward expanding, protecting and managing the tree canopy. City officials say $500,000 has been invested to plant new trees this year alone.

“I am proud of the City of Windsor’s ongoing work to expand our current tree population and develop our urban canopy,” Dilkens said in a news release. “These investments help to ensure that we continue making strides, creating welcoming urban spaces for residents to enjoy.”

Officials say the city has doubled the number of large trees that are planted to at least 2,000 per year.

The city also developed a digital inventory of trees along streets and public parks and has completed the city’s first comprehensive canopy cover study. According to the study, Windsor’s canopy cover is at about 19 per cent, the same as last year, which is close to the average for large cities in Ontario.

The city plans to plant more than 2,000 trees in 2022, with 1,250 already in the ground. The rest of the trees will be planted during the fall planting season, which weather permitting will start at the end of September and finish by November.

“Trees are very important to the quality of life of residents of Ward 10. I’m glad that the City of Windsor is continuing to invest in tree planting and the development of the urban tree canopy,” Morrison said.

Planting new trees helped to replace those lost due to weather-related damage or age. Increasing tree cover offers shade during hot days, absorbs water from rain events and helps to clean the air.