City of Windsor to host 25th annual plant sale Saturday

Get your green thumbs ready because after a two-year hiatus, the City of Windsor will be hosting its 25th annual plant sale Saturday.

The annual Paul Martin Garden Perennial Plant Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lanspeary Park Greenhouse.

This will be the final sale held at the greenhouse on Giles Boulevard and Langlois Avenue. Next year the event will move to the new home of the city’s horticulture team at the greenhouses at Jackson Park.

Volunteers from Parks and Recreation will be at the sale offering more than 100 different types of perennials, herbs and grasses, trees and shrubs.

The event will be held rain or shine.

The proceeds from the plant sale will go toward funding the Paul Martin Garden at Willistead Park.