City of Windsor to host public screening, memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The City of Windsor will mark Queen Elizabeth II’s death with a national day of mourning on Monday with plans to host a public screening of the funeral along with a memorial service.

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, which has held royal coronations, funerals, and many royal weddings.

The city, in partnership with Element Entertainment/NXT Level, will host an outdoor screening of the funeral at City Hall Square Monday at 8 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair. The city will keep city hall’s lobby open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to allow residents to sign the book of condolences.

In addition to the funeral screening, the city will co-host a public memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II with All Saints’ Anglican Church Monday at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will include a procession into the church led by the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment, evening prayers led by Rev. Robert Clifford, music from Windsor Classic Chorale and remarks from dignitaries.

Audio and video from inside the church will also be broadcast outside City Hall Square to accommodate additional attendees.