City of Windsor to host update on Archaeological Management Plan

The City of Windsor will be hosting a virtual presentation to go over how the city is conserving and identifying its archaeological resources.

The city has retained Archaeological Services Inc. (ASI) to prepare and consult on the review of the Windsor Archaeological Management Plan (WAMP).

On Wednesday from either 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the city will host an the update consisting of a presentation and question and answer period.

6:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Q&A theme geared towards cultural heritage interests

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Q&A theme geared towards land development interests

Once finished the study will offer a comprehensive geographic information system (GIS) mapping and policy recommendations regarding archaeological assessments, accidental discovery of archaeological features or remains, and engagement with Indigenous communities, the city says.

Registration is available through Zoom on the city’s website.