City of Windsor to launch public engagement tools ahead of 2022 budget process
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
The City of Windsor is launching two new public engagement tools ahead of the 2022 budget process to help residents understand where their tax dollars go.
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens along with the deputy treasurer Tony Ardovini and manager of strategic operating budget development and control Dave Soave will be launching the tools Friday at 10 a.m.
The announcement will take place on Zoom and residents can join here.
