City of Windsor turning 12 facilities green by shifting to renewable energy consumption

The City of Windsor is shifting 12 facilities to renewable energy consumption as part of a $2.4 million investment to make city-owned buildings more efficient.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ward 5 Coun. Ed Sleiman, Moose Power, EG Energy Management Inc., Essex Energy Corporation, and the city’s asset planning department announced the launch of the $2.4 million investment Tuesday.

“Creating a healthy community fit for the next generation means that we need to look at all of our facilities to find energy and environmental efficiencies," Dilkens said in a news release. "Through our Environmental Master Plan and Community Energy Plan, we’re delivering results to enhance our economic advantage, improve our energy performance, and mitigate the climate crisis we are faced with today. Today’s investment is another step the City is taking to create a smart energy future and a better quality of life for the community.”

Twelve city facilities have been identified for the installation of new solar photovoltaic (PV) systems after assessment and design approvals. City officials said this will also include new net metering infrastructure to help offset the consumption of power currently taken from the electricity grid.

The following facilities will receive the enhancements over the next year:

Optimist Community Centre and Library

Forest Glade Community Centre and Library

Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre

Fire Hall #2

Fire Hall #5

Fire Hall #6 and Emergency Operations Centre

Fire Hall #7

Fire Apparatus Building

Parks & Recreation Facilities Storage

Parks & Recreation Maintenance Yard

South Windsor Library

Fontainebleau Library

“The Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre is a popular destination for all ages in Ward 5, and it is a facility that requires plenty of power to light its NBA-sized gym, kitchen, stage, splash pad, outdoor spaces, and much more. I’m pleased to see this project come to fruition and the savings both the City and residents can expect in the coming months,” Coun. Sleiman said.

City officials say the city is estimated to save 1.1 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year and over $220,000 in electricity costs through the installation of new solar panels and net metering systems.

City council approved Windsor’s Community Energy Plan in 2017, which recommends 16 strategies and 29 actions to be taken by the city to reduce energy use and mitigate climate change.

Part of the plan includes a focus on renewable energy consumption. Officials say Tuesday’s project satisfies two of the three strategies outlined including ‘explore net metering’ and ‘continue to invest in rooftop solar.’

City officials say they do not expect any delays or pause in services that are available at the facilities identified as part of the project.