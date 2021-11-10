City of Windsor waiting on vaccination confirmation from 22 per cent of staff

With the City of Windsor’s mandatory proof of COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline around the corner, 22 per cent of workers have yet to confirm their status.

The City of Windsor issued a news release Wednesday reassuring residents all municipal services will continue after its Monday, Nov. 15 deadline when mandatory proof of vaccination will be required from city employees who do not have an exemption.

“The decision made back on September 16, 2021, calling for mandatory vaccination proof from staff, Council, City contractors and volunteers was not one City Council made lightly,” said CAO Jason Reynar. “But the research is irrefutable: the vaccine will help protect our community, so as leaders we must do all we can to ensure our community is taken care of.”

The city said more than 78 per cent of the corporation has confirmed vaccination status, but “every person counts in the effort to serve our community and protect against the spread of COVID-19."

Reynar confirms with CTV News that of the 78 per cent who have confirmed their inoculation status, eight accommodations have been granted by the city for staffers who have not been vaccinated.

"It's several hundred people still, across all of our 27 lines of business, from fire to Huron Lodge to clerical staff, the whole gambit," Reynar said.

"It's actually a mix. There are people in all kinds of different departments, different roles some frontline, some management, who fall into that category right now."City staff were issued another reminder of the pending deadline on Tuesday, and the city hopes most of those who have yet to confirm have simply not uploaded their vaccination confirmation.

"Sunday is the deadline to to be able to upload that status and proof of vaccination," Reynar said. "So we're very hopeful that more stuff will do that. We know they're managing a lot right now. People have a lot of challenges in their own personal lives, professionally, lots of work going on. So we're just hopeful that in the next few days, we'll see that increase."

The city said with more than 3,000 staff members, operational planning decisions will have to be made by this Friday.

"Throughout the entire pandemic, we've actually redeployed staff that have important roles to play, but maybe not as urgent or as a high priority as, for example, as the mass vaccination site," Reynar said. "So we do that kind of redeployment of resources in real time, all the time. So we'll just be doing that for sure, probably next week."

The city has been sharing vaccination information with staff for months through emails, videos as well as a Zoom QA&A session with Windsor Regional Hospital chief of staff Dr. Wassim Saad.

“The Human Resources Department and leadership team have worked tirelessly to help educate, dispel myths, and provide guidance, but time is running out,” officials said. “Anyone without an accommodation who is not in compliance with the vaccination policy will be suspended without pay as of November 15.”

The city said contingency plans for a decrease in staff are in place, and services will continue. Any need for temporary service modifications will be communicated without delay.