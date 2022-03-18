City of Windsor wants to be included in border blockade review
The City of Windsor wants to be part of the mandatory review underway regarding the occupations and emergency response to the Ambassador Bridge blockade.
Mayor Drew Dilkens wrote a letter to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino on Thursday.
The protest over COVID-19 mandates blocked traffic to the international border crossing from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14.
Windsor police, OPP, RCMP and other agencies cleared the roadway after a court injunction.
“To be clear, the safe and peaceful conclusion to this blockade incident required a massive supplementation of resources and logistics that could not have been sourced locally,” wrote Dilkens.
As government engages in various reviews, the city wants to be included to consider appropriate next steps to harden local infrastructure to ensure that they have the capacity to respond in the future.
“At the City of Windsor, our team is focused on the immediate impacts and strategies as well as longer term solutions necessary to prevent such protest activity from once again crippling the national economy,” said the letter.
The city “would be pleased to participate and contribute” to a collaborative debriefing.
