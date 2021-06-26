City of Winnipeg launches Summer 2021 Leisure Guide

With new health orders now in effect across Manitoba, the City of Winnipeg will be launching its Summer 2021 Leisure Guide programming.

The leisure guide, which was released on Friday, includes day camps and active living classes. The city said the programming will follow provincial public health guidelines and will mostly be outdoors.

The guide has summer day camps running throughout July and August, which under the health orders can now operate in maximum groups of 20.

The leisure guide notes that the programs are subject to the public health orders, and if any activities have to be cancelled, Winnipeggers will be notified and will get a refund.

The city announced on Friday that it would open registration for Leisure Guide activities, with the exception of swimming lessons, on Monday, June 28, at 8 a.m.

Winnipeg residents can register online or by calling 311. People can also register by visiting 395 Main Street, which will be open weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

A fee subsidy is available for Winnipeg residents who hold a social assistance case number, or are a new permanent resident or refugee who has been in Canada less than 18 months and has not filed a tax return, or have a eligible economic family income.

More information on how to apply for the subsidy can be found online.