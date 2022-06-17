City of Winnipeg lifts mask mandate for its employees

The City of Winnipeg has lifted its mandatory mask requirement for its city employees.

David Driedger, the manager of corporate communications with the City of Winnipeg, confirmed the city adjusted its health and safety procedures on Thursday. Among those adjustments, the city ended its mask mandate for employees working in city facilities and vehicles.

"We will continue to encourage physical distancing within our workplaces, maintain plexiglass barriers, and will maintain enhanced cleaning practices," Driedger told CTV News in an email.

He said despite the eased rules, city employees still have to follow safe work procedures which include wearing a mask if entering a customer's home and following the rules of the business they are visiting.

Driedger said the city will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and will make adjustments again if necessary.