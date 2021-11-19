City of Winnipeg lights up its 50-foot Christmas tree

With Christmas coming up in just over a month, the City of Winnipeg lit up its 50-foot Christmas tree for the first time this holiday season.

On Thursday, city officials flipped on the lights during a celebration in front of Winnipeg City Hall.

The artificial tree was initially installed in 2019; however, it’s gotten even bigger this year with a 22-foot extension. This brings the tree to a whopping 50 feet tall.

The tree is adorned with more than 8,000 decorations and 64,000 lights.